Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS.

Passage Bio Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,267. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Passage Bio Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.