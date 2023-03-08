Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASGGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

Passage Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PASG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Passage Bio to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.