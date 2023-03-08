Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

Passage Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PASG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Passage Bio to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Passage Bio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading

