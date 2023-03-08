Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 3,302 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 430,241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Amcor by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,677,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 279,616 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,689,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amcor Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

