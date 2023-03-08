Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock worth $12,712,431. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.50. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

