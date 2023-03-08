Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The company has a market cap of $460.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

