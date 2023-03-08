Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

