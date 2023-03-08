Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.07 and a 200 day moving average of $175.90. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

