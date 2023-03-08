Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,514,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,824,000 after acquiring an additional 198,199 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.88 and its 200-day moving average is $218.86.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

