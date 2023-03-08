Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

