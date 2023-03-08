Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.23% of Graham worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Graham by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Graham by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graham Stock Down 1.8 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of GHC opened at $611.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $636.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

