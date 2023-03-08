Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 20,706 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

