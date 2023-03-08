Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,631 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.80 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

