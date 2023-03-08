PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,632. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.