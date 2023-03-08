PAX Financial Group LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

