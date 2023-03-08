PAX Financial Group LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.54 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

