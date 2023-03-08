PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 92.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $227,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $219.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.77.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

