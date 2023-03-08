PAX Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

