PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,313,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.8% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 376.5% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $674.66 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $726.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

