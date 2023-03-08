PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.58. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

