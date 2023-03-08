Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Etsy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Etsy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,865,912. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

