Pearl River Capital LLC Has $733,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

NetApp Stock Performance

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $577,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.