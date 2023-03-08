Pearl River Capital LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $187.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

