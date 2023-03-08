Pearl River Capital LLC Has $916,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 30.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

