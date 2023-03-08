Pearl River Capital LLC Has $990,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,085,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,540,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 3.3 %

HIG opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,298 shares of company stock worth $8,778,113. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

