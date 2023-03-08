Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 263.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 152,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.0 %

IPG Photonics Profile

Shares of IPGP opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.