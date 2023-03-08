Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $717,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

