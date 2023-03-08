Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,157 shares of company stock worth $2,002,803. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $129.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

