Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 8,611 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WestRock Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

