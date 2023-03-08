Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $365.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.80 and a 200 day moving average of $359.53. The company has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

