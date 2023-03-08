Perritt Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Data Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Data Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 349,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTST opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Data Storage Co. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

