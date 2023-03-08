Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,581 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter.
AgroFresh Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %
AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
