Perritt Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 520,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 466,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 66,233 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 233.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in InfuSystem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Price Performance

InfuSystem stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of 938.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

