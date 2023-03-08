Perth Mint Gold Token Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $37.86 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $1,814.53 or 0.08248136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,208 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

