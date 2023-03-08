Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys New Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Frontline Trading Down 0.2 %

FRO stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

