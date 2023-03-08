Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys Shares of 11,691 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 86.8% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 3,011,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,241,000 after buying an additional 1,399,269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 414.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 125,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 560.4% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 79,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,228.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,098 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $224,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $24.71.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.