Petrus Trust Company LTA Cuts Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lowered its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Berry were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Berry

In related news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Trading Down 0.6 %

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $728.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.22. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.07%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Berry Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

