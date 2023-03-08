Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $188,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELANGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELANGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

