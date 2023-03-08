Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New $206,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after acquiring an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 762.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 261,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.