Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases Shares of 15,841 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vimeo by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 519,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Vimeo stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $646.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.87. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.