Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $125,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111,559 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 623,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.