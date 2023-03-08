Petrus Trust Company LTA Takes $211,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.7 %

Lumentum stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.