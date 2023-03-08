PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.87. Approximately 2,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

