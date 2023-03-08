Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of PLL stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $35,503.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,460,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $86,933. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,313 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 438,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,375 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,833 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 70,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.