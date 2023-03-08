PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Down 1.3%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.82 and last traded at $59.84. Approximately 79,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 92,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.65.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

