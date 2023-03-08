PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PZC stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $9.66.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

