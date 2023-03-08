PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCQ opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

