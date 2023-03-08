PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 3rd

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFL stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

