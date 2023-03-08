PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 3rd

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFL stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.