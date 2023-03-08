PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 3rd

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PFL stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
