Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

OLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. OLO has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at $365,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 9.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 842,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,016 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 49.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after buying an additional 1,576,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

