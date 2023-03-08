Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $63.36 million and $97,599.15 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00169800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00069547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

