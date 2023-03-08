Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168,107 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 3.6% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $230,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,691,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 500,851 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 177.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,291,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 57,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

